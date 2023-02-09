Malaysia appoints Amarjit Singh as Timor-Leste ambassador

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Veteran ambassador Amarjit Singh Sarjit Singh is the new Malaysian envoy to Timor-Leste.

Amarjit has been appointed as the ambassador-designate to the Southeast Asian nation, according to a foreign ministry statement released today (Jan 9).

Amarjit graduated from the University of London, UK and joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 2001. Before this appointment, he served as Undersecretary of Africa Division since 2020.

His previous overseas assignments were in Harare, Zimbabwe; Astana, Kazakhstan; and Hanoi, Vietnam. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he served as Undersecretary of Americas Division and assumed responsibilities at Africa and South Sahara Division, and Multilateral Economic and Environmental Division.

Amarjit was one of the 10 new diplomatic mission heads who received their Letters of Credence from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a ceremony at Istana Negara today. Among them is former minister Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz who is now the new ambassador-designate of Malaysia to the US.

