Trauma therapist tells senior Sikhs importance of mental wellness

Dr Navroop Sood (right) shares some thoughts with the Sunehri Sahelian – Photo: SIWEC Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Trauma therapist Dr Navroop Sood shared about the importance of physical and mental wellness in a session with the senior Sikhs at a session at Singapore’s Central Sikh Temple last week.

The members of the Sunehri Sahelian and Sunehray Pal then immersed themselves in laughter and music, followed by the weekly stretch and exercises.

And there was a special activity for the day. The members were given recycled bottles of a drink and rice to get creative with! They throughly enjoyed themselves as they prepared their DIY shakers and shaked their way through their exercise session.

The programme was anchored by the Singapore Sikh Council (SIWEC).

