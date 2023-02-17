Belvinder Kaur Sron new CEO of Malaysian Palm Oil Council

Belvinder Kaur Sron

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) has appointed Belvinder Kaur Sron as its new chief executive officer, effective 15 Feb 2022.

“Her appointment has gone through the required processes both at MPOC Board of Trustees and the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities before it was given the final approval by the minister,” according to its statement.

She takes over from Wan Aishah Wan Hamid who resigned last month. Wan Aishah was appointed to the MPOC’s board in November 2021.

MPOC is tasked to promote the market expansion of Malaysian palm oil and its products by enhancing the image of palm oil and creating better acceptance of palm oil through awareness of various technological and economic advantages (techno-economic advantages) and environmental sustainability.

Belvinder graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree (Hons) in Communication from University Kebangsaan Malaysia in 1989. She holds an MBA from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK in 2000 and completed the Harvard Executive Programme in 2014.

She started her career at the MPOC in 1994 and become its deputy CEO in 2016. She is involved in the marketing of palm oil globally and since 2009 spearheaded the global public affairs campaigns to counter anti-palm oil sentiments.

She is sits as a non-executive director at Malaysian public listed United Plantations Berhad.

