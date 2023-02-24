“We’ve become so good at closing ourselves off to one another”

Simran Jeet Singh, an American educator, writer and activist, has found himself a unique role as an ambassador of the Sikhs. He offers comment and analysis on religion, racism, and justice. He is a columnist for the Religion News Service and host of the podcast 'Spirited' and a lecturer at Union Theological Seminary. At this juncture, Simran Jeet is executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Religion & Society Program. Asia Samachar columnist Bhupinder 'Bo' Singh knew Simran since he was a middle schooler as he used to attend the Sikh Camps oganised from 1992. He speaks to the author of a recent new book.

Simran Jeet Singh, an American educator, writer and activist, has found himself a unique role as an ambassador of the Sikhs. He offers comment and analysis on religion, racism, and justice. He is a columnist for the Religion News Service and host of the podcast ‘Spirited’ and a lecturer at Union Theological Seminary. At this juncture, Simran Jeet is the executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Religion & Society Program. Asia Samachar columnist Bhupinder ‘Bo’ Singh knew Simran since he was a middle schooler as he used to attend the Sikh Camps oganised from 1992. He speaks to the author of a recent new book.

By: Bhupinder ‘Bo’ Singh | Interview | United States |

First congratulations to you on your new book “The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life”, which has been very well received in the market. It is really a major first for a Sikh Religious author to be accepted by mainstream print media book publishers. Your earlier illustrated children’s book “Fauja Singh Keeps Running” in 2020 had a similar great reception in the market place. So, congratulations on your achievements and for opening the door for upcoming Sikh writers.

Q: Share with us a little bit about your 2 books and their reception in the market place?

A: Thank you for your kind words. It really means a lot coming from someone who used to be one of my gurmat teachers while I was growing up in Texas. The response to the books has been incredibly positive, and I feel so grateful about that. Both books were published by Penguin Random House, which is the world’s largest publisher. There have been thousands of copies distributed around the globe. And what I love most about it is that the books are being read and enjoyed by people of all backgrounds, from people who know and love Sikhi to people who have never heard of it before.

Q: The events of 9/11 bombing of World Trade Center, followed by 2012 shooting by a White Supremist into the Sikh place of worship in Wisconsin, USA spurred you to take pen and engage in social activism. Can you share with us about your feeling and how these events shaped your thinking to choose this path?

A: There were very few Sikhs where I grew up, and most Americans had no idea who we were or what we were about. For the most part, this was fine. The ignorance led to moments of racism and difficulty, but for the most part, we were able to manage. As I grew into my own maturity, I began to see how the ignorance could have violent consequences for our community and others, and I saw firsthand how hatred could ruin the lives of innocent people. It was this experience that helped me see that education was a vehicle for love and justice, and this observation helped to put me on this path.

Q: This was a very bold decision, as you did not have path blazers to follow. So, you had to create your own path, knocks at the doors of media moguls and create openings for sharing that perspective. Tell us about your hurdles and success on this path?

A: It’s true that not many people in our community had walked this precise path before. But it’s also true that so many people before me helped carve the way for me – my parents, grandparents, and so many people in our community who took risks to ensure that we had the opportunity to live freely. I don’t take any of that lightly, and I feel so grateful that we get to live a life of seva.

That said, there were and continue to be many obstacles to bringing these messages forward, many of which have to do with people’s ignorance, biases, and false assumptions. Many people told me that no publisher would be interested in a book about Sikhi, and many said Americans wouldn’t find Sikh characters relatable. The best advice I received was to continue holding confidence in our stories and our humanity, and to not let people’s assumptions get in the way of my own commitments.

Q: Tell us how cultural ignorance fuels hatred and how active engagement can change the perception and help combat it?

A: In our world today, we’ve become so good at closing ourselves off to one another. We don’t listen to people we don’t like, and we don’t even learn about people who seem different from us. We see them, judge them, and then move on with our lives. The problem is that each time we do this, it makes it more and more difficult to see one another’s humanity.

What I’ve learned from Sikh philosophy is that we find true compassion by starting from a place of oneness, seeing our interconnections with the people around us, seeing their inner light. This is what the gurus did as they met people of all backgrounds and of all traditions. They listened to them and spoke their languages – and they treated them all with the dignity and respect they deserved. This is what we can be doing, too, and doing so would change the way we see ourselves and one another.

Q: From your writings and other social engagement efforts what have you learned that can inspire others to blaze their own trails?

A: I think the greatest lesson I’ve learned is in the importance of authenticity. Writing and advocating from a place of conviction is the most powerful way to share my messages. It’s what enables a clear voice and what allows for personal integrity. This has been a very important lesson for me.

Q: Based on your own experience as a child growing up in San Antonio, and now raising your own children, what advice you have for the youngers?

A: One lesson that feels valuable to me is one that I draw from Sikh teachings. You can do anything in life, and you can go anywhere. So long as you ground your work in seva, you will find happiness and contentment. Don’t only focus on yourself. Connect with people around you and focus on how you can help them, too. Finding balance between these two is tricky, but it helps to create a good life.

Q: Based on my own children’s experience of being bullied, I can imagine that you and your brothers had to undergo that experience as well. So, can you share some details and how was it handled?

A: We had some instances of bullying here and there, but I wouldn’t say it was a daily experience. For the most part, our lives were fairly comfortable. When it did happen, I felt fortunate to have brothers who understood what it was like and who would support me through it. I also felt lucky to have friends who cared and stood up for us, too. Having community around us reminded us that we weren’t alone and that there are so many good people out there who care.

Q: Now how about the parents, what will be your advice to them for bulling and raising Sikh kids?

A: As a parent of young children, there’s nothing I care about more than their safety and happiness. Knowing that bullying could cause them mental anguish worries me, and I think a lot about how to prepare them for those moments. My wife and I have been working hard to instill in them a lesson that we take from Sikh values. Don’t worry so much about how people perceive you, or even if everyone likes you. As long as you see your own inherent divinity and the divinity in everyone else, then no one can take that away from you.

Q: How can parents motivate their children to inculcate love of Sikhi?

A: Part of what my parents did to help me see the value of Sikhi is to help us understand how it applies to our everyday lives. Religion can often feel so theoretical, and history can feel so far in the past. Taking an approach that helps connect the messages of Sikhi to create more happiness in our daily lives is what helped me learn to appreciate Sikhi.

Q: I know your Tayaji was an avid book reader and a book lover. Did it have any influence on you or stimulate you to become a book reader and writer?

A: Yes, my Tayaji, Pritam Uncle, loved books, and he shared that love with us. Pritam Uncle lived with us for years when we were growing up. He helped create a small library of Sikh books in our home, and he also sat with us every evening to discuss and learn everything, from Sikh history to learning how to read Gurmukhi.

Q: It is my own personal observation that generally Sikhs are not book readers. How this habit and mindset can be changed?

A: It always surprises me that our community does not read more. We have such a rich tradition of writing and literature. Perhaps one way for us to reawaken this within ourselves is to remember that we are meant to be students, learners, and that books are often the best vehicles for that.

Q: What is the next project that you are working on, or it is on your mind?

A: Lots of projects! I’m working on the next books, for kids and for adults. I’m also working on a movie and a documentary, as well as a new podcast. It’s all very fun, and I’m excited to share these all with the world.

Q: Any message for our readers?

A: Enjoy life! Have fun with it. Thank you for reading this and go read some more!

Thanks for your time to address these questions. Wishing you a best of luck and hope that we will have more opportunities to visit with you in future.

