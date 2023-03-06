In Loving Memory: Gurdachan Singh Gill @ Darsho (1957 – 2022), Air Panas, Setapak

FIRST BARSI

SARDAR GURDACHAN SINGH GILL @ DARSHO S/O JASWANT SINGH GILL @ JIT

20.8.1957 – 15.3.2022

Village: Chugawa

Deeply missed and always cherished by all his loved ones.

Prayers will be held on the 11th of March, 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib PULAPOL from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by Guru Ka Langar

Please treat and accept this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact:

Harvin 010 246 9945

Dharam 013 341 1183

| Entry: 6 March 2023 | Source: Family

