Kampar appoints Amy Dhanoa as councillor

Amy Dhanoa (3rd from left) with her parents and Perak state assembly Bavani Veraiah (Shasha) – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Lawyer and political activist Amy Dhanoa joins the Kampar district council, making her probably the first Sikh woman to become a councillor in the state of Perak.

Amy, who’s full name is Amritajit Kaur Dhanoa, is a lawyer and a real estate negotiator.

Hailing from Buntong, Ipoh, she is active member of the political party DAP, a member of the coalition government at the federal government level.

Amy works closely with ADUN (state assembly person) Malim, Nawar Bavani Veraiah (Shasha), who is also the DAP Perak women’s secretary.

The 35-year-old DAP branch chairperson was sworn in as the councillor on Feb 28, 2023.

“Serving the rakyat [people] has become part of who I am and it’s something I’m most passionate about, though at times it does get challenging,” she tells Asia Samachar in a text message. “As a Sikh doing ‘sewa’ [selfless service] has always been part of my upbringing. Hence, to me, this is my version of doing ‘sewa’. I do this sewa for my motherland, for Malaysians and for the better future our kids.”

As a councillor, she will handle district council issues, including problems with drainage, overgrow grass, fields and roads.

Amy Dhanoa receiving the letter of appointment as Kampar councillor from Perak state housing and local government committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, watched by Perak state communication, multimedia and NGO committee chairman Azlan Helmi (left) and Kampar District Council chairman Ahmad Suqairy Alias

“I would like to ensure that grassroots’ problems are solved. Some of these issues may seem petty but, for the rakyat, these are thing that bothers them most as it affects their livelihood. If given the opportunity, I would look into the by-laws to see if any amendments are necessary,” she said.

Why did she join politics? Amy said she had seen many instances where the law and the constitution was not upheld.

“I feel the need to voice out my thoughts and opinions. DAP has given me the platform to do so, for which I’m thankful for. I also needed a platform to empower women and to raise issues like stateless children, problems with IC and birth certificate, and education.

“Besides, I love helping people. Alone, I can do very little but working alongside my DAP comrades, I could do a lot more,” she said.

Any’s father Manmohan Singh Dhanoa is a technical assistant while mother Jesantia Evelyn Dhanoa is a homemaker.

RELATED STORY:

Fearless lawmaker Karpal Singh a ‘great Malaysian’, says Anwar Ibrahim (Asia Samachar, 18 Nov 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.