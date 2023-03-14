Madam Jeswant Kaur (1922 – 2023), Baba Bakala, Ipoh

“Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye, Gurmukh Janam Savaar Dargeh Chaleya,

Sachi Dargah Jaye Sache Pirh Maleya”

MADAM JESWANT KAUR

d/o Late Boodh Singh

w/o Late Tara Singh Bhullar

(Baba Bakala, Ipoh)

7.12.1922 – 13.3.2023

Time is an illusion

It takes and it gives

The voyage of this grand matriarch

We remember and honour this day

Yes, we grieve a great loss

The passing of this majestic soul

But on the day she sojourned on

It is far more fitting

That we celebrate this grand lady

Thank you Maaji

Leaving behind beloved family

Late Sardar Tara Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala, Ipoh)

Children / Spouse

Late Dr Harcharan Singh Bhullar (Perth, Australia) / Ranjit Kaur Late Jagjit Singh Bhullar (Slim River, Perak) / Late Gunwant Kaur, Manjit Kaur Dr Sapuran Singh Bhullar (Sungai Petani, Kedah) / Late Surinder Kaur Late Madam Sarjit Kaur (Ipoh, Perak) / Late Saminther Singh Sulwant Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jasbir Kaur Harinder Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jagdeep Kaur Late Manmohan Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Manjit Kaur Surinder Kaur Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jasbinder Singh

27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild

The funeral rites will be held as below:

Date: 15th March 2023

Time: 11.00 am

Venue: 8 Solok Stadium 3, Ipoh Garden, Ipoh

The cortege will be leaving home at 1.00 pm

Saskaar / cremation will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh at 1.30pm, 15th March 2023.

Path da Bhog: 26th March 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh.

Contact:

012 525 6464 (Sulwant)

012 527 7722 (Aman)

﻿

| Entry: 14 March 2023 | Source: Family

