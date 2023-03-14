Madam Jeswant Kaur (1922 – 2023), Baba Bakala, Ipoh

“Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye, Gurmukh Janam Savaar Dargeh Chaleya,
Sachi Dargah Jaye Sache Pirh Maleya”
MADAM JESWANT KAUR
Village: Dharadie, District: Amritsar
d/o Late Boodh Singh
w/o Late Tara Singh Bhullar
(Baba Bakala, Ipoh)
7.12.1922 – 13.3.2023
Time is an illusion
It takes and it gives
The voyage of this grand matriarch
We remember and honour this day
Yes, we grieve a great loss
The passing of this majestic soul
But on the day she sojourned on
It is far more fitting
That we celebrate this grand lady
Thank you Maaji
Leaving behind beloved family
Late Sardar Tara Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala, Ipoh)
Children / Spouse
- Late Dr Harcharan Singh Bhullar (Perth, Australia) / Ranjit Kaur
- Late Jagjit Singh Bhullar (Slim River, Perak) / Late Gunwant Kaur, Manjit Kaur
- Dr Sapuran Singh Bhullar (Sungai Petani, Kedah) / Late Surinder Kaur
- Late Sarjit Kaur Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Late Saminther Singh
- Sulwant Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jasbir Kaur
- Harinder Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jagdeep Kaur
- Late Manmohan Singh Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Manjit Kaur
- Surinder Kaur Bhullar (Ipoh, Perak) / Jasbinder Singh
27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild
The funeral rites will be held as below:
Date: 15th March 2023
Time: 11.00 am
Residence: 8 Solok Stadium 3, Ipoh Garden, Ipoh
The cortege will be leaving home at 1.00 pm
Saskaar / cremation will be at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh at 1.30pm, 15th March 2023.
Path da Bhog: 26th March 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Ipoh.
Contact:
012 525 6464 (Sulwant Singh)
012 527 7722 (Amanpal Singh)
| Entry: 14 March 2023 | Source: Family
