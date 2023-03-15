In Loving Memory: Mata Joginder Kaur @ Hampok (1939 – 2022), Dusun Nyior, Seremban

1st Barsi

Jodh Mela & Sahej Path Da Bhog

In Loving Memory of

LATE MATA JOGINDER KAUR @ HAMPOK

18.5.1939 – 30.4.2022

Husband: Late Moktiar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Magar Singh / Kiranjit Kaur

Bibi Singh / Late Horst Glaeser

Balbir Kaur / Gurdip Singh

Balwant Singh / Dalvir Kaur

Gurpal Singh / Roslinda Rosli

Baldev Singh / Gurjit Kaur

Sukhdev Singh

19 Grand Kids, 13 Great Grand Kids, brothers & sister, relatives and friends.

Jodh Mela & Sahej Path da Bhog: 9.30 am till 11.30 am, Sunday 26th March 2023, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Guru Ka Langgar will be Served.

Contact:

Sdr Balwant Singh @ 013 341 3245

Sdr Baldev Singh @ 013 341 4735

You were the pillar & strength of our family. No words can describe how much we miss you & how empty our life is without you. You will always be remembered and remain in our hearts.

Forever will be loved and cherished by her Sons, Daughters, Daughters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Siblings, a Host of Relatives & Great Friends.

﻿

| Entry: 15 March 2023 | Source: Family

