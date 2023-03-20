Indar Kaur (Sarjit Kaur) Jito (1939 – 2023), Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2, KL

INDAR KAUR (SARJIT KAUR) JITO D/O LATE DEWA SINGH

3.3.1939 – 20.3.2023

Village: Chung, Mehta Chowk, Amritsar, Punjab

Husband: Late Sarban Singh (Ex Police) S/O Late Jarah Singh

Children / Spouses: Inderjit Singh (Ramesh) / Baljit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Ishvinderjit Singh

Gurvinderjit Singh

Simranjit Kaur

Funeral Details on 21 March 2023 (Tuesday):

9am: Sukhmani prayers at residence at 23, Jalan 53/10, Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2, Kuala Lumpur

10.30am: Cortege leaves

Saskaar / Cremation: 11.30-12pm at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas: 2 April 2023 (Sunday), 9.30am onwards) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis KL(High Street), Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

0192822900( Inderjit Singh) (Ramesh)

0133222268 (Gurvinderjit Singh )

0192932888 ( Ishvinderjit Singh)

Goodbye to a great mother, grandmother and aunt. Your shining personality will live on and be cherished in our hearts forever. Your smile, laughter, admonishment will be sorely missed and remembered.

