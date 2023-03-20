Indar Kaur (Sarjit Kaur) Jito (1939 – 2023), Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2, KL

INDAR KAUR (SARJIT KAUR) JITO D/O LATE DEWA SINGH
3.3.1939 – 20.3.2023
Village: Chung, Mehta Chowk, Amritsar, Punjab
Husband: Late Sarban Singh (Ex Police) S/O Late Jarah Singh
Children / Spouses: Inderjit Singh (Ramesh) / Baljit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Ishvinderjit Singh
Gurvinderjit Singh
Simranjit Kaur
Funeral Details on 21 March 2023 (Tuesday):
9am: Sukhmani prayers at residence at 23, Jalan 53/10, Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 2, Kuala Lumpur
10.30am: Cortege leaves
Saskaar / Cremation: 11.30-12pm at Shamshaan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas: 2 April 2023 (Sunday), 9.30am onwards) at Gurdwara Sahib Polis KL(High Street), Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
0192822900( Inderjit Singh) (Ramesh)
0133222268 (Gurvinderjit Singh )
0192932888 ( Ishvinderjit Singh)
Goodbye to a great mother, grandmother and aunt. Your shining personality will live on and be cherished in our hearts forever. Your smile, laughter, admonishment will be sorely missed and remembered.
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.