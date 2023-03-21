Sgt (Rtd) Abtar Singh Deol (1951 – 2023), Puchong

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

It is great sadness that we announce the demise of our beloved husband and father, who passed away peacefully on 20th March 2023, at the age of 72, surrounded by immediate family members.

SGT. (RTD) ABTAR SINGH DEOL S/O KASHMEERA SINGH

Wife: Narsip Kaur d/o Bachan Singh

Sons: Amandeep Singh & Kalvinder Singh

Daughter-in-law: Livleen Kaur (wife of Kalvinder Singh)

Funeral on 21 March 2023 (Tuesday). Details as follow:

12.15pm: Cortege leaves residence at Lot 9727, Jalan Meranti 6, Kampung Pulau Meranti, Puchong.

2pm: Cremation at Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya (Waze: SiYuan Funeral Services)

May his soul rest in peace.

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact:

Aman (012 645 6577) Kalvin (016 261 6377) Harvi (010 299 8445) Linder (018 258 0873)

| Entry: 21 March 2023 | Source: Family

