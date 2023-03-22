Amer Singh (1943 – 2023), Retired Teacher, Kajang

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

It is with great sadness that we announce the demise of our beloved husband and father, who passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2023 at the age of 80, surrounded by immediate family members.

AMER SINGH S/O LATE MUNCHA SINGH

29.11.1943 – 22.03.2023

Wife: Madam Inderpal Kaur

Son: Late Devraj Singh

Daughter / Spouse: Dr. Kiran Kaur / Amar Singh

Grandchild: Raehan Singh

Siblings / Spouses:

Mahindar Kaur / Baldev Singh Cheema

Late Lall Singh / Christina

Kanjit Kaur / Late Ajmier Singh

Jasmase Stark / Gregory Stark

Ranjit Singh / Pritam Kaur

Last respect at residence on 23rd March 2023 (Thursday) from 9am-2pm.

Funeral on 23rd March 2023 (Thursday). Details as follow:

2:15pm: Cortege leaves Residence at 47, Jalan Setia Tropika U13/18B, Setia Eco Park, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor.

3pm: Cremation at Bliss Gardens, Setia Alam

Path da Bhog: 1st April 2023 (Saturday) at 5pm, Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

“Those we love don’t go away, they sit beside us every day.”

Contact:

Amar (012-3256592)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.