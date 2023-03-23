In Loving Memory: Late Sardar Harnik Singh (1949 – 2022), Kuyow / Kajang

1ST ANNIVERSARY

In the Loving Memory of our beloved Father

LATE SARDAR HARNIK SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR KARNAIL SINGH

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on 2nd April, 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Deeply missed & forever cherished by Family, Relatives & Friends.

For inquiries: 011-60739943 (Kalvin) / 016-2361938 (Sunita) / 012-2847778 (Dato’ Raj) / 012-3309778 (Datin Talween)

Please treat this as a personal invitation. Your presence is much appreciated.

