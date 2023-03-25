Sentul gurdwara Vaisakhi 2023 semagam (30 March – 2 April)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The newly renovated Gurdwara Sahib Sentul will be hosting a four-day kirtan and katha event in conjunction with Vaisakhi 2023 starting Thursday (30 March).

RELATED STORY:

Explainer: Guru Nanak’s birthday (Asia Samachar, 9 April 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.