Jojinder Singh Ugajar Singh (1938 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

JOJINDER SINGH A/L UGAJAR SINGH

12.9.1938 – 27.3.2023

Village: Saiflabad

Wife: Pushpa Lila

Children: Ravinder Singh, Jasminder Singh, Surinder Kaur and Chandra Morgan

Grandchildren: Kirean Kaur, Rasleena Kaur, Harvinder Singh, Kashvinder Singh, Trisveena Kaur, Harminder Singh, Eshwaar and Akshaana

Last respect at residence at No 62, Jalan Habib Abdullah, Taman Merdeka, Ipoh, Perak at 11am, 28 March 2023 (Tuesday)

Cortège leaves residence to Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh cremation ground at 2.30pm, 28 March 2023 (Tuesday)

Path da Bhog: To be informed.

Contact: 016 – 223 0663

| Entry: 27 March 202 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.