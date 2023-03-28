Indian shooters Sarabjot and Sift make their marks

Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Sift Kaur Samra

Farmer’s son Sarabjot Singh and Faridkot medical college student Sift Kaur Samra were two of the Indian stars at the recent International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Rifle/Pistol.

They won a gold and bronze, respectively, to help Indian shooters to finish the tourney with one gold, one silver and five bronze medals.

Sarabjot was on target to win the men’s 10m air pistol gold on the opening day of the tournament in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on March 22. The 21-year-old shooter was the 2021 Junior World Champion.

Samra won a bronze medal in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions on the final day of the event, her first senior international medal in an individual event.

The 21-year-old Sift Kaur Samra, who won gold at the ISSF Junior Cup last year, scored 102.2 in kneeling, 103.4 in prone and 198.3 in standing for a combined total of 403.9 points in the ranking round to finish third.

The promising rifle shooter is pursuing MBBS at the GGS Medical College in Faridkot, Punjab.

But she’s having a challenging time managing the demands of the medical studies and shooting.

“Manage nahi ho pa raha (unable to manage),” she told The Times of India. “The college (GGS Medical College, Faridkot) is not supportive. I asked them to let me take the exam separately, but they said no, we can’t allow that. So they asking me to repeat my first year of MBBS again.”

