Sjn 5331 (Rtd) Peritam Singh Lahre @ Pitu (1940 – 2023), Kalumpang / Retired Police Pulapol, Jalan Gurney KL

SJN 5331 (RTD) PERITAM SINGH LAHRE @ PITU S/O LATE KER SINGH

1.1.1940 – 25.3.2023

Wife: Harmindarjit Kaur (Honey)

Children / Spouses:

Inder Paul Singh Lahre

Gina Lahre Craig / Mark Craig

Jazvina Lahre

Grandchildren:

Kirtsagar Singh Lahre

Nakita Craig

Natalie Craig

Sehaj Paath da Bhog will be held on 2nd April (Sunday) 2023 at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang from 10am to 12 noon thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Deeply missed and forever cherished by family, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all family, relatives and friends who have given their undivided support throughout these trying times.

Contact :

Inder Paul 019 3351154 Jazvina 016 264 4488

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.