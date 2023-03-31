Gurcharan Singh (Billu) (1961 – 2023), Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

GURCHARAN SINGH (BILLU) S/O LATE BACHITAR SINGH

9.5.1961 – 20.3.2023

Village: Lengyana, Moga

Parents: Late Bachitar Singh Sidhu Brar & Late Pritam Kaur (formerly of Kg Bharat Teluk Intan, Perak)

Wife: Domitilla Ambrose

Daughters: Tripita Joyfin Kaur Sidhu, Trisha Juryn Kaur Sidhu

Sehaj Path da Bhog will be held on 08th April 2023 (Saturday) from 5.00pm -7.00pm followed by Antim Ardas at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Darbar Shah Alam, Selangor.

Deeply missed and forever cherished by family, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all relatives and friends who have given their undivided support during these trying times.

Our heartfelt gratitude to the Kinabalu Singh Sabha Association Committee Members, Kota Kinabalu, who went out of their way in assisting the family during the funeral.

Contact:

017-6211459 – Hardev Sidhu

012-3750990 – Avdesh Sidhu

| Entry: 31 March 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.