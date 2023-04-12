Spanking new darbar sahib for Johor Bahru gurdwara

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru unveils new darbar sahib on 12 April 2023

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Sikh Sanggat of Johor Bahru thronged the local gurdwara for the unveiling of the newly renovated darbar sahib, the main Sikh prayer hall.

They congregated for a kirtan programme followed by an akhand path (continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) for the Vaiskahi celebration.

The darbar sahib has a new carpet, marble for the palki area and a state-of-the-art sound system.

The darbar sahib was last renovated in 2005.

The next phase of the gurdwara’s renovation will also work on other parts of the building, including the langgar area. The presnt gurdwara building was constructed in 1992.

RELATED STORY:

Johor Baru gurdwara to get RM600k state funding to building upgrade (Asia Samachar, 29 Oct 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click