Gurnam Kaur Dhaliwal (1956 – 2023), Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam

SARDANI GURNAM KAUR DHALIWAL, DAUGHTER OF LATE SDR DELIP SINGH DHALIWAL
Village: Bhai Ka Bhagta, Ludhiana
30.9.1956 – 16.4.2023
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardani Gurnam Kaur. She lived a cheerful and vibrant life. She was truly a strong woman and will always be our Iron Lady. She will be dearly missed but may her spirit continue to live on in our hearts.
Husband: Sdr Kuldip Singh Gill
Children / Spouses:
Karamjit Singh / Jasreet Kaur
Kiranjit Singh / Rina Sop
Sharonjit Kaur / Ravinder Singh
Kamaljit Singh / Nirmal Kaur
Kishenjit Singh
Grandchildren:
Premjit Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Trisveena Kaur, Harminder Singh, Triptajit Kaur, Gursimranjit Kaur, Tanvirjit Singh and Nitashajit Kaur
Cortege leaves at 1pm from residence at No. 3 Jalan Kubah U8/63 Seksyen U8 40150 Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 19 April 2023 (Wednesday) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam (Seksyen 21)
Path da Bhog: 29 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam
Contact:
Kuldip Singh 016 303 6685
Kamaljit 012 305 8253
| Entry: 17 April 2023 | Source: Family
