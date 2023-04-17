Gurnam Kaur Dhaliwal (1956 – 2023), Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam

SARDANI GURNAM KAUR DHALIWAL, DAUGHTER OF LATE SDR DELIP SINGH DHALIWAL

Village: Bhai Ka Bhagta, Ludhiana

30.9.1956 – 16.4.2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardani Gurnam Kaur. She lived a cheerful and vibrant life. She was truly a strong woman and will always be our Iron Lady. She will be dearly missed but may her spirit continue to live on in our hearts.

Husband: Sdr Kuldip Singh Gill

Children / Spouses:

Karamjit Singh / Jasreet Kaur

Kiranjit Singh / Rina Sop

Sharonjit Kaur / Ravinder Singh

Kamaljit Singh / Nirmal Kaur

Kishenjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Premjit Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Trisveena Kaur, Harminder Singh, Triptajit Kaur, Gursimranjit Kaur, Tanvirjit Singh and Nitashajit Kaur

Cortege leaves at 1pm from residence at No. 3 Jalan Kubah U8/63 Seksyen U8 40150 Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 19 April 2023 (Wednesday) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam (Seksyen 21)

Path da Bhog: 29 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Contact:

Kuldip Singh 016 303 6685

Kamaljit 012 305 8253

| Entry: 17 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.