Citi Malaysia appoints Vikram Singh as new CEO

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Citi has appointed Vikram Singh as the chief executive officer of Citi Malaysia effective from May 1.

Vikram will lead the country team of the Malaysia franchise and will also have oversight of the Citi Solutions Centers in Malaysia.

He will report directly to Amol Gupte, the South Asia and Asean head of Citi, according to a statement issued by the banking group yesterday.

Vikram joined Citi in 1999, and has 24 years of corporate banking experience managing 18 markets in Asia-Pacific, where he has held various leadership roles in India and the Phillippines, covering corporate and investment banking.

While serving as the head of corporate and investment banking in the Phillippines from 2016 to 2021, Vikram achieved double-digit revenue growth by devising and deploying robust business strategies, said Citi.

He most recently held the position of the head of Asia-Pacific regional account management, global subsidiaries group in Singapore.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Delhi University, New Delhi, and a Master’s degree in management from International Management Institute, New Delhi.

“Malaysia is a key market for Citi and has a strong institutional franchise. Vikram’s long career and experience with the firm will be invaluable in leading the next stage of growth in a market that also supports many of our global businesses and functions,” said Gupte in the statement.

