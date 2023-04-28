Sarjit Kaur (1938 – 2023), Penang & Kota Kinabalu

SARJIT KAUR A/P GUNDAR SINGH

5.10.1938 – 27.4.2023

Village: Sheron

Husband: The late Sdr Amarjit Singh Randhawa

Children / Spouses:

Balbir Singh Randhawa

Malkeet Kaur Randhawa

Jasvinder Kaur Randhawa

Randeep Singh Randhawa / Jasdev Kaur Sidhu (Wife)

Brothers / Sisters

Naranjan Kaur Khaira (wife of the late Baksis Singh Deo – Pg)

The Late Harbans Kaur Khaira (wife of the late Bachan Singh Johl – Sg Petani)

The Late Niranjan Singh Khaira (UK)

Gurcharan Kaur Khaira (wife of the late Hardial Singh Gill – KL)

Nermal Singh Khaira

The Late Darshan Singh Khaira

Saran Singh Khaira

Gurunam Singh Khaira

Path da Bhog: 12 noon, 7th May 2023 (Sunday) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

Contact:

Randeep Singh 012-488 2854

Nermal Singh 012-566 2966

She rose to the challenges life threw her way steadfastly with what little she had. She never saw a lack of education and finance as a barrier. Instead, she focused on her positive attributes such as her excellent cooking and entrepreneurship skills to support her family in the best way she could. She was a compassionate gutsy person, a devoted daughter and a kind, loving mom to us.

| Entry: 28 April 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here