Tesvender Singh Bal @ Sham (1971 – 2023), Seri Kembangan

With deep regret we inform the sad demise of

TESVENDER SINGH BAL @ SHAM S/O MDM PALOK KAUR & LATE SWARNA SINGH BAL

16.4.1971 – 25.4.2023

Age 52, Village: Suttowal | District: Amritsar

Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2023

He will be deeply missed & his memories will stay in our hearts forever

Grandson of Late Arjan Singh Bal & Late Mata Perkash Kaur

Late Keshar Singh Johal & Late Mata Tej Kaur

Brother: Rajinder Singh Bal

Sister: Sharenjit Kaur | Brother-in-Law: Paramjeet Singh Gill

Niece: Reinajeet Kaur Gill | Nephew: Manvir Singh Gill

Uncles & Aunties

Cousins

Path da Bhog: 6th May 2023 (Saturday), from 10 am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Serdang, Jalan Besar, Serdang Lama, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

For more enquires, pls contact:

Rajinder: +6019 3199 003 | Sharenjit: +6016 284 6564

| Entry: 29 April 2023 | Source: Family

