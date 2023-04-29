Tesvender Singh Bal @ Sham (1971 – 2023), Seri Kembangan

With deep regret we inform the sad demise of
TESVENDER SINGH BAL @ SHAM S/O MDM PALOK KAUR & LATE SWARNA SINGH BAL
16.4.1971 – 25.4.2023
Age 52, Village: Suttowal | District: Amritsar
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2023
He will be deeply missed & his memories will stay in our hearts forever
Grandson of Late Arjan Singh Bal & Late Mata Perkash Kaur
Late Keshar Singh Johal & Late Mata Tej Kaur
Brother: Rajinder Singh Bal
Sister: Sharenjit Kaur | Brother-in-Law: Paramjeet Singh Gill
Niece: Reinajeet Kaur Gill | Nephew: Manvir Singh Gill
Uncles & Aunties
Cousins
Path da Bhog: 6th May 2023 (Saturday), from 10 am – 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Serdang, Jalan Besar, Serdang Lama, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor
For more enquires, pls contact:
Rajinder: +6019 3199 003 | Sharenjit: +6016 284 6564
| Entry: 29 April 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here