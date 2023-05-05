Gurpreet Singh (1977 – 2023), Kuyow / Kajang

GURPREET SINGH S/O LATE SDR HARNIK SINGH

17.5.1977 – 5.5.2023

Wife: Mary

Missed by Sons, Daughter, Brother, Sisters, Brother-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives & Friends.

Cortège leaves residence at 23A, Jalan Kajang Mewah 7B, Taman Kajang Mewah, Sungai Chua, Kajang at 1.00pm, 6 May 2023 (Saturday)

Last respects: 2.30pm to 4.00pm, 6 May 2023 (Saturday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Cremation: 4.00pm, 6th May, 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog: 12:00 noon, 14th May 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

Contact:

011-6073 9943 Sdr. Kalvin

016-236 1938 Sdrni Sunita

012-284 7778 Dato’ Raj

012-330 9778 Datin Talween

| Entry: 5 May 2023 | Source: Family

