Gurpreet Singh (1977 – 2023), Kuyow / Kajang

GURPREET SINGH S/O LATE SDR HARNIK SINGH
17.5.1977 – 5.5.2023
Wife: Mary
Missed by Sons, Daughter, Brother, Sisters, Brother-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives & Friends.
Cortège leaves residence at 23A, Jalan Kajang Mewah 7B, Taman Kajang Mewah, Sungai Chua, Kajang at 1.00pm, 6 May 2023 (Saturday)
Last respects: 2.30pm to 4.00pm, 6 May 2023 (Saturday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur
Cremation: 4.00pm, 6th May, 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog: 12:00 noon, 14th May 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang
Contact:
011-6073 9943 Sdr. Kalvin
016-236 1938 Sdrni Sunita
012-284 7778 Dato’ Raj
012-330 9778 Datin Talween
Entry: 5 May 2023
