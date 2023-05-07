Majit Kaur Charan Singh Sekhon (1968 – 2023), Tapah

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
In the Loving Memory of
SARDARNI MAJIT KAUR D/O LATE CHARAN SINGH SEKHON
W/O SARDAR INDAR SINGH NIJHAR
6.2.1968 – 27.4.2023
For the Peace of the Departed Soul
PATH D BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAAS: 14 May 2023 (Sunday), frm 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tapah
Forever remembered, cherished and deeply missed by:
Husband: Indar Singh Nijhar
Daughter: Dr Harvinder Kaur Nijhar
Sons: Rajvinder Singh Nijhar, Sachvinder Singh Niyhar
Family, Relatives and Friends Near and Far
You were the pillar and strength of our family,
No words can describe how much we miss you &
how empty our life is without you.
| Entry: 7 May 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here