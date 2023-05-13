Swimming Sikh sets two Malaysian records at SEA Games

Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal at the SEA Games 2023 – Photo: Supplied

Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal made a splash at the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia, taking home a silver and a bronze medal in team events that both shattered Malaysian national records.

Arvin and team were beaten by the Singaporeans in the 4x100m freestyle at the event in Phonm Penh, but they clocked a new national record with a time of three minutes and 20.61 seconds. In the 100 free relay event, Arvin also had the fastest split at 49.64 which was a personal best.

Fellow swimmers in the men’s quartet were men’s 200m freestyle gold medallist Khiew Hoe Yean, Lim Yin Chuen and Terence Ng.

“It was a very good race, a redemption from last year, it feels good to get back on the podium,” Arvin Shaun was quoted in a media report.

Arvin and team also won a bronze in the 4x200m (m) freestyle. The quartet for the 4×100 m medley relay finished fifth but had set a new national record.

