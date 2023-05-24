In Loving Memory: Talvinder Singh Choan s/o Jaswant Singh (1997 – 2022)

ਇਕਿ ਸੇਵਕ ਗੁਰ ਪਾਸਿ ਇਕਿ ਗੁਰਿ ਕਾਰੈ ਲਾਈਆ ॥

Ek Sevak Gur Paas Ek Gur Kaarai Laaeyaa

The Guru keeps some of His Servants with Him, and engages others in His Service – SGGS Ang 648

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you son will not pass and shall always remain in our hearts

First Barsi

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY BELOVED GORGEOUS SON

LATE SARDAR TALVINDER SINGH CHOAN S/O JASWANT SINGH

13.31997 – 19.6.2022

Age: 25

Grandson of Late Sardar Ujagar Singh (Village: Lehra) & Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur

Leaving Behind:

Father: Jaswant Singh S/o Late Sardar Ujagar Singh

Aunty / Uncle: Harbans Kaur / Sarjeet Singh (Australia)

Aunty / Uncle: Jaswant Kaur/ Sarmok Singh

Uncle/ Aunty: Harjeet Singh Chauhan / Chanda Chauhan (Australia)

God Mother: Marianna

Cousins: Balwin, Harwin, Gurdip, Gurpreet, Gurprem

Relatives & Friends.

Path Da Bhog: 27 May 2023 ( Saturday), from 2pm to 5pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Jalan Raja Alang, Kuala Lumpur

A loving and caring soul who had touched many lives in Malaysia and Australia.

Contact: Jaswant Singh 014 921 9557

You are near,

Even if I don’t see you.

You are with me,

Even if you are far away.

You are in my heart,

In my thoughts,

In my life.

Always.

| Entry: 24 May 2023 | Source: Family

