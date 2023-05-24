Changing lanes

Amrit Kaur Sukhdev Singh, 33, tells Singapore's Today Online how she felt lost after realising her dream of being a humanitarian worker was not for her. Exploring different paths led her to discover an interest in technology and later, fintech. She is now a TFIP trainee with private equity firm, Partners Group. She graduated from NUS with a degree in Sociology in 2013. She is also an oral history enthusiast who volunteers with the National Archives Singapore to capture the oral histories of elderly Singaporeans.

By Amrit Kaur Sukhdev Singh | Singapore |

In my twenties, my goal was to be a humanitarian worker and lead an impact-driven life.

I started doing volunteer work in 2010 and took on various community engagement projects at a non-profit and later, a religious organisation.

It was during a disaster relief mission to Nepal in 2017 that I realised that doing this as a career would not be sustainable for me, nor did I have the right skills to deliver quality impact.

I felt compelled to make changes, so I decided to find a job that could help me broaden my skillset.

This marked the start of my somewhat meandering journey to the finance industry.

I was 27 at the time and employed as a research assistant at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

When I thought about pursuing a different path than what I initially imagined, I felt lost. I became hyperaware that I didn’t really know what was out there.

I resigned from my NUS job in July 2017, without much of a game plan.

I transitioned to a part-time role at NUS, which I held until December 2018. This allowed me space to explore other opportunities.

During that time, I stumbled upon the private institute Hyper Island through an event held by one of its students.

