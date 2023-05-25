Minority Mindset: What every 20-something needs to hear about money

By The Minority Mindset | Investing |

What should young people know about money? Is it too early for those in the 20s to start investing?

Here are some thoughts shared by Jaspreet Singh, a personal finance YouTuber, entrepreneur and CEO of Minority Mindset. Click here to go to his YouTube page.

Some key points from the presentation:

Best thing to do in your 20s is to invest aggressively.

Warren Buffer became unbelievable rich after 50.

Investing isn’t something you just do once.

Best thing to do, create a financial plan for yourself.

Investing is the key to building wealth. He talks about investing in stocks for dividends. He also briefly touched on property.

He talks about how much to spend, how to save and how much to invest.

