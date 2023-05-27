Dr Jeet Singh (1946 – 2023), Klang / Ulu Yam Bahru

SARDAR DR JEET SINGH S/O THARAM SINGH

(Klang/Ulu Yam Bahru)

22.6.1946 – 27.5.2023

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother & Uncle will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm.

Leaving behind:

Wife: Paramjeet Kaur Jagir Singh

Daughter & Son-in-Law: Roopinderjit Kaur & Premjeet Singh Gill

Son, Daughter-in-law & Grandchildren: Maninderjit Singh, Dilpreet Kaur, Tireth Kaur, Veehaan Singh & Ashnaa Kaur

Brothers, Sisters, Brothers-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Loved Ones.

Final Respects at residence at 8, Solok Sepat, Taman Teluk Pulai, 41100, Klang, Selangor on 27 May 2023 (Saturday).

Cortege leaves from residence at 3.15 pm for Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

Guru Ka Langgar will be served at Gurdwara Sahib Klang after the cremation

Contact: Manin (012 392 0595) or Roopi (014 718 1510) for further details.

| Entry: 27 May 2023 | Source: Family

