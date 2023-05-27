Manjeet Singh Gill (1966 – 2023), M.S. Star Travel Agency

SDR. MANJEET SINGH GILL

Age: 57

With profound grief this is to inform the demise of Sdr. Manjeet Singh Gill of M.S. Star Travel Agency son of Late Sdr. Gurmail Singh and Late Sdrn. Mukhtiar Kaur passed away peacefully on 26.5.2023 leaving behind his beloved

Wife: Kiran Gill

Daughter: Natisha Gill

Son: Nikhael Gill

Brothers, sisters, relatives, friends and the entire staff of MS Star Travel Agency.

Last Respects: 1pm – 3pm on 28th May 2023 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Crematorium at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur followed by Antim Ardas & Cremation at 3pm

Contact:

Mandeep Singh – 012 2168142

Aman Singh – 012 2735789

Baljeet Kaur – 016 2975752

| Entry: 27 May 2023 | Source: Family

