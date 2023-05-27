The amazing story of bodybuilder Tripat Singh

Tripat Singh

By Rachel Dobkin | The US Sun |

Bobybuilder Tripat Singh who is almost 80 years old started his fitness journey just a decade ago after battling weight gain and depression, he has revealed.

Tripat Singh, 77, from Chandigarh, India, shared how the loss of his wife, Manjeet, in 1999 left him grief-stricken, unable to do much of anything.

“I was heartbroken without Manjeet,” he said in a video on the Instagram account Humans of Bombay in 2021. “I was depressed for years.

“Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato,” he said.

Not only was Singh gaining weight, but his family’s health issues made him reflect on what type of lifestyle he wanted to have in his later years.

“My father was a diabetic and my wife, herself, suffered from heart complications. It felt like I knew I had to be fit and healthy since the start,” Singh told the Times of India in 2020.

So, Singh joined the gym in 2013 and hasn’t looked back since.

Singh believes it’s never too late to start your fitness journey.

He said the “mind is the most powerful thing you have.

“Who says you can’t pick up weights after an age?

