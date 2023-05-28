104-year old Sikh mum feted at Klang Mother’s Day

Mata Sargite Kaur (seated) at Mother’s Day event, with GS Klang president Santokh Singh Cheema called forward for a photo session

Centenarian Mata Sargite Kaur took centrestage when some 200 Sikh women gathered for the Mother’s Day hi tea at Gurdwara Sahib Klang on May 13, 2022.

The 104-year-old lady, married to the late Arjan Singh who used to run a dairy farming business, has 10 children, 31 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

The mothers attended the event dressed in their colourful outfits. They all received door gifts prepared by the gurdwara.

