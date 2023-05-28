Vaisakhi trip to five gurdwaras in Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Johor

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

It was a Vaiskahi with a difference this year. After a prolonged Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdowns earlier, a team at Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab planned a ‘yatra’ to five gurdwaras in the states of Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

The trip, on April 7 and 8, 2023, began with the participants gathering at the Kuala Lumpur-based gurdwara at 6am. Some members of the sanggat had actually slept overnight.

They then went on the lively and fun trip, visiting gurdwaras in Tampin, Melaka, Muar, Machap and Seremban. Everywhere they went, the 100-odd participants received enthusiastic welcome from the local gurdwaras. They had put up the night at Machap.

