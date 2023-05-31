In Loving Memory: Late Tara Singh (1939 – 2022), Seremban

#FirstBarsi #InLovingMemory

In the time you were here with us, you managed to bless us with your presence and your kindness. Not a day goes by where we don’t miss the relief and the comfort of your soul, that touched everyone in our family. The greatest gratitude showered upon us by Waheguru was your presence. Now you shower the souls who have passed on with your presence. You will forever be in our hearts as we will never forget a man like you.

In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Father / Babaji

1st Barsi Prayers

LATE TARA SINGH S/O LATE CHANDA SINGH

(14.3.1939 – 19.6.2022)

Village: From Fefreh Bhai Ke. Based in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Wife: Harjit Kaur d/o Late Mit Singh

Children / Spouses:

Balbir Singh / Kalminder Kaur

Kalwinder Kaur / Balwinder Singh

Jeswant Singh / Kesmainder Kaur

Harcharan Singh / Malinder Kaur

Grandchildren: Simranjit Kaur, Kamalpreet Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Bhagatjit Singh, Amritjit Kaur, Bhavanpreet Kaur, Prabhdev Singh, Bakshveer Kaur, Gursheetal Kaur, Eshreen Kaur, Jagjeevan Singh, Karamveer Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Akhand Path: 9 June 2023 (Friday) to 11 June 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Programme:

9 June 2023 (Friday)

Asa di Var 6.15am – 7.45am

Commencement of Akhand Path at 8.00am

11 June 2023 (Sunday)

Akhand Path da Bhog at 7.30am – 8.00am

Kirtan and Ardas at 8.00am – 9.00am

Contact:

Balbir Singh (Billu) 012 226 6744

Jeswant Singh (Jesu) 012 654 9455

Harcharan Singh (Charan / Hutch) 019 320 0909

