Awtar, Baldev to steer Petaling Jaya gurdwara

GSPJ team, L-R: Awtar Singh, Baldev Singh Tahil, Keshmahinder Singh and Saran Singh

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Awtar Singh Mendar Singh and the existing team was returned unopposed to steer Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) on the strength of work done over the last few years, including spearheading emergency relief and assistance for flash flood victims towards the end of 2021.

The 52-year-old community leader was returned unopposed for the second consecutive term at GSPJ’s annual general meeting (AGM) on May 28. He had previously serviced as vice president, secretary and assistant secretary.

Baldev Singh Tahil Singh, a management consultant and senior manager of an international college, was elected unopposed as the vice president.

Two posts were up for contest. Entrepreneur Keshmahinder Singh Manjeet Singh was elected as the secretary and Saran Singh Phan Singh as the treasurer. Keshmahinder is the founder and CEO of sofware applications provider Kollect Systems Sdn Bhd while Saran is also the secretary of the Khalsa Koperasi.

The 11 committee members are Manisha Kaur Badesha, Harjinder Singh Mohan Singh, Ranjit Kaur Pritam Singh, Balbir Singh Sohanpal, Indarjit Kaur a/p Santa Singh, Rajinder Singh Banga Singh @ Santa Singh, Sarabmeet Singh Madhanjit Singh, Avtaar Singh Bhag Singh, Kuldip Singh Giani Harnam Singh, Pavandeep Singh Pajan Singh and Jasbinder Singh Ajaib Singh.

The outgoing committee, serving from 2021 to 2023, had five females, including three principal office bearers. They were vice president Jasbir Kaur, secretary Sharan Kaur and treasurer Indarjit Kaur and committee members Manisha Kaur and Ranjit Kaur.

Anwar Ibrahim (front, centre) visiting Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on Dec 25, 2021 to deliver aid and see flood relief work going on there – Photo: GSPJ

In December 2021, the Petaling Jaya gurdwara had stepped forward to provide emergency relief and assistance to flash flood victims in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam. Read about it here.

It all began with GSPJ preparing thousands of packets of hot vegetarian meals on 19 Dec 2021, just a day after a massive flash flood had hit Klang Valley and a number of other spots in Malaysia.

The effort snowballed into a full scale relief aid operation when they began collecting desperately needed items like food and clothes, and activated a control room to distribute them directly to the affected areas. And then came the legion of volunteers – people of all faiths and races, from all walks of life. Hundreds of them, stepping forward out of the blue, all wanting to do their bit.

Volunteers at work at Petaling Jaya gurdwara on Dec 20, 2021 – Photo: Sarjit Kaur

The relief operation also saw Anwar Ibrahim, then Opposition and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader, visiting the gurdwara grounds on Dec 25, 2021 to see firsthand the massive operation and deliver aid. Eleven months later, he was elected Prime Minister.

When asked what is one of the major challenges being addressed by the GSPJ team, Awtar tells Asia Samachar: “Getting the youth to the gurdwara…and giving them enough opportunities.”

In his speech at the AGM, Awtar said the gurdwara has been a ‘neutral ground’ where all members of the Sanggat are welcome with open arms and boundless love.

In his message delivered to members, Awtar noted that the gurdwara has strived to reach out and engage with the Sanggat not only physically but also by tapping the online technology.

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on 12 April 2022, lighted up for Vaisakhi – Photo: Asia Samachar

