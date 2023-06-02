Penang state government holds Vaisakhi festival on June 4

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The state government will be holding the Penang Vaisakhi Festival at Fort Cornwallis, Esplanade, on Sunday (4 June 2023), from 6pm to 11pm. The event comes after a two-year interval due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The event will be attended by Penang governor Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

