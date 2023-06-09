Hardeep Singh (1942 – 2023), Ex staff Bank Of Commerce, Melaka

HARDEEP SINGH S/O LATE SOHAN SINGH

15.3.1942 -1.6.2023

Passed away peacefully to be with Waheguru.

Wife: Late Suvindur Kaur

Sahej Path Da Phog will be held on 11th June 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurduwara Sahib Melaka

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Waheguru’s embrace was a haven for you when you grew tired.

Your rest is deserved,

for His garden is only for the best.

May you find eternal peace there, your pain now replaced by beauty.

We cannot bring you back, but we can keep your memory alive.

Love you Dad

Contact:

Gurmeet 012 – 972 3182

Hari +65 8621 5226

Hardeep was a cherished friend, a great father/grandfather and colleague to many, not forgetting a die hard fan of the late singer Mohd Rafi. His loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

| Entry: 9 June 2023 | Source: Family

