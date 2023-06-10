Harbans Kaur Gill d/o Maghar Singh (1940 – 2023), Rawang

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
HARBANS KAUR GILL D/O MAGHAR SINGH
2.6.1940 – 9.6.2023
Village: Chugawan
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 9th of June 2023
Saskaar / Cremation: 3.30pm, 10 June 2023 (Saturday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Guests may pay their last respects from 2pm-3:30pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium.
Husband: Late Jarnail Singh Demru
Children / Spouse
- Manjit Kaur / Harjit Singh
- Jagdev Singh / Jagjit Kaur
- Late Jagjit Singh / Gurjit Kaur
- Gurdip Singh / Jaswinder Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouse
- Rashveen Kaur / Imrenmit Singh
- Harmeet Kaur / Manmohan Singh
- Rashjit Singh / Shimaljeet Kaur
- Rashdev Singh
- Jagmit Kaur / Harnil Singh
- Gurprit Kaur / Parvinder Singh
- Mahaveer Singh
- Karanjit Singh
- Jasveen Kaur
- Harvinder Kaur
- Bharatveer Singh
- Gurvinder Kaur
- Amardeep Kaur
- Jagveer Singh
- Harveer Singh
Great Grandchildren
- Zoravveer Singh
- Mehervaan Kaur
Contact:
Jagdev Demru – 016-3506993
Gurdip Demru – 019-2291513
Rashjit Sidhu – 016-5216525
Just a prayer from the family who loved you, just a memory fond and true, in our hearts you will live forever, because we thought the world of you.
As a mother, she has a nurturing and caring personality. Her devotion to her family as a wife shows her loyalty and commitment to her loved ones. And as a loving grandmother, she exudes warmth, kindness, and generosity towards her grandchildren. She is a true role model in terms of family values and unconditional love.
| Entry: 10 June 2023
