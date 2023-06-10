Harbans Kaur Gill d/o Maghar Singh (1940 – 2023), Rawang

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

HARBANS KAUR GILL D/O MAGHAR SINGH

2.6.1940 – 9.6.2023

Village: Chugawan

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on the 9th of June 2023

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.30pm, 10 June 2023 (Saturday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Guests may pay their last respects from 2pm-3:30pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium.

Husband: Late Jarnail Singh Demru

Children / Spouse

Manjit Kaur / Harjit Singh Jagdev Singh / Jagjit Kaur Late Jagjit Singh / Gurjit Kaur Gurdip Singh / Jaswinder Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse

Rashveen Kaur / Imrenmit Singh Harmeet Kaur / Manmohan Singh Rashjit Singh / Shimaljeet Kaur Rashdev Singh Jagmit Kaur / Harnil Singh Gurprit Kaur / Parvinder Singh Mahaveer Singh Karanjit Singh Jasveen Kaur Harvinder Kaur Bharatveer Singh Gurvinder Kaur Amardeep Kaur Jagveer Singh Harveer Singh

Great Grandchildren

Zoravveer Singh Mehervaan Kaur

Contact:

Jagdev Demru – 016-3506993

Gurdip Demru – 019-2291513

Rashjit Sidhu – 016-5216525

Just a prayer from the family who loved you, just a memory fond and true, in our hearts you will live forever, because we thought the world of you.

As a mother, she has a nurturing and caring personality. Her devotion to her family as a wife shows her loyalty and commitment to her loved ones. And as a loving grandmother, she exudes warmth, kindness, and generosity towards her grandchildren. She is a true role model in terms of family values and unconditional love.

| Entry: 10 June 2023 | Source: Family

