Nasibi @ Jit Kaur (1942 – 2023), Batu Caves

MADAM NASIBI @ JIT KAUR W/O LATE BIKAR SINGH DEOL

24.4.1942 – 4.6.2023

(Age: 81 Years Old)

Village: Thakkarwal, Ludhiana

Husband: Late Bikar Singh S/o Ujaggar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jaswant Singh & Jaspal Kaur

Late Diljit Singh & Bhupinder Kaur

Harbans Singh & Manjit Kaur

Harbindar Kaur & Hemant Jani

Nyana Segaran & Diljit Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouses

Malvinder Kaur/ Sarwan Singh

Jagdeep Singh / Harmeet Kaur

Baldeep Singh

Jasveer Singh

Namsimer Kaur

Harmandeep Singh

Amarpreet Kaur

Ronak Jani

Riddhi Jani

Great-Grandchildren:

Rajveer Singh

Darenveer Singh

Jayveer Singh

Path Da Bhog: 18 June 2023 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Programme: Asa Ki Vaar from 6am to 8am, followed by Path Da Bhog from 10am to 12pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact: Jaswant Singh: 012-5072427, Harbans Singh: 010-3585737

Goodbye Is Not Forever

Goodbye Is Not the End

It Simply Means We’ll Miss You

Until We Meet Again

| Entry: 10 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here