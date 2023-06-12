First time candidate Sukh Kaur wins District 1 council battle

By Asia Samachar | United States |

First-time candidate Sukh Kaur emerged victorious in her effort to become a council member for District 1, making her the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the San Antonio’s City Council.

The 34-year old former teacher and public school administrator, who now owns her own education consulting company, ran a solid campaign against incumbent Mario Bravo in the Texas battle.

“Our opponent ran a really strong campaign, not just for political newcomer, but for anybody,” Bravo told San Antonio Report. “I told her we’re here to assist her in any way, shape or form.”

Sukh runs her own education consulting company, EDreimagined, which helps schools implement charter programs. She is also a yoga instructor and realtor.

She was born in India and her family came to the US when she was young. She has lived in Texas for 17 years and in San Antonio for 7.

“I’m running for City Council because District 1 needs real change. Our community should not be left in the dark about what’s happening at City Hall. I will make it a priority to listen, communicate, and work collaboratively with residents and local businesses to get things done,” she said on her website.

