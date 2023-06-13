Rajambal d/o A Rethinam Pillay @ Inderjit Kaur (1947 – 2023), Bukit Mertajam

MDM RAJAMBAL D/O A. RETHINAM PILLAY @ INDERJIT KAUR

17.11.1947 – 13.06.2023

Husband: Sdr Sarjit Singh A/L Jawala Singh (BUKIT MERTAJAM)

Village: Baduwal, Punjab

Saskaar / Cremation: 14 June 2023 (Wednesday) at at Berapit Crematorium

Mourners may pay their last respects from 13 June 2023 (Tuesday), 2.00pm at No. 3, Lorong Taman Bukit 5, Taman Bukit, 14000 Bukit Mertajam, Penang

Children:

1) TYT Amarjit Singh / Param Git Kaur (Ambassador to Timor Leste)

2) Rabinder Kaur / K.Sivakumar (KSK Printings)

3) Gurprit Singh (Kuala Lumpur)

Grandchildren

1) Sachin Dev

2) Sherendeep Kaur Sidhu

3) Shenjay Singh Sidhu

4) Sonia Swetha

5) Raahul Dev

6) Teshan Singh Sidhu

Contact :

TYT Amarjit Singh +6019-452 0048

Rabinder Kaur +6012-292 1684

Sachin Dev +6017-479 7741

The loveliest soul, the pillar of our hearts, the light of our lives.

Mummy was the most precious, compassionate wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, friend and companion to all. Her love was infinite, her laugh infectious, her hugs and kisses irreplaceable. Her passing has broken us all and left an incredible void that cannot be filled. Mummy’s legacy of kindness, humility, compassion and love will live through us all forever.

| Entry: 13 June 2023 | Source: Family

