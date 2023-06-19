Surjit Kaur (1926 -2023), Shah Alam

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SURJIT KAUR A/P BIKARMA SINGH

(Aged 96)

9.10.1926 – 18.6.2023

Husband: Late Dr. Harbans Singh Dhaliwal

In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother who peacefully passed away at the grand age of 96 on her husband’s 50th memorial anniversary. Born in Bara Pind, Jalandhar, she embarked on a journey to Malaysia at the age of 18, where she dedicated her early years in Cameron Highlands to raising her young family. A dedicated and supportive wife, she encouraged her husband to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor at the age of 45, ultimately inspiring future generations. Her legacy lives on through her three children, who all followed in his footsteps, becoming doctors themselves. She cherished the precious moments spent with her family, leaving behind a lasting impact. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

18 June 2023

Children:

Bhupindar Kaur Dhaliwal

Amarjit Singh Dhaliwal

Narjit Singh Dhaliwal

Grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss her dearly.

Cortege will leave from No.7 Jalan Serampang 11/2J, 40100 Shah Alam, Selangor for Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam.

Date & timing to be confirmed.

Please contact 012 209 7781 (Dr. Bhupindar), 012 297 3610 (Dr. Narjit) or 012 232 8497 (Dr. Amarjit) via Whatsapp to find out details.

| Entry: 18 June 2023 | Source: Family

