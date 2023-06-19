British lifter Inderraj Singh breaks deadlift world record

Inderraj Singh Dhillon sets new world record for the 120-kilogram weight class at the 2023 IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Valletta, Malta, on June 17, 2023 – Photo: TheIPF Instgram video grab

Army veteran Inderraj Singh Dhillon showed why they call him the ‘British Warrior’ when he locked out a humongous weight to set a new world record for the deadlift.

On Saturday (June 17), the British representative stepped forward for the 120-kilogram weight class at the 2023 IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Valletta, Malta.

The Bristol-based contestant gathered his inner strength to lock out a humongous deadlift of 386 kilograms (851 pounds) to set a new IPF world record for Raw Deadlift.

Inderraj competed in the raw division, so he was only able to use a lifting belt and some chalk to aid him in the lift. After properly preparing for his attempt, Inderraj approached the barbell and placed his feet in a conventional stance. He then utilized a mixed grip to grab the bar loaded with 386 kilograms (851 pounds) and started pulling. The weight moved easily off the ground, but Inderraj almost got stuck after passing the knees. However, after some shaking and grinding it out, Inderraj locked out the humongous weight, reports Fitness Volt.

In June 2022, Inderraj Singh broke the British record deadlift at 375kg in the U120kg class at the All England Championships 2022 in Manchester.

