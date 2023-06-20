In Loving Memory: Sergeant (Rtd) Balwant Singh Gill (1960 – 2022), Ipoh, Perak

1st Year Mitthi Yaad

LATE SERGEANT (RTD.) BALWANT SINGH GILL S/O GURDIT SINGH GILL

26.9.1960 – 17.8.2022

Loving Husband, Son, Son-in-Law, Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness and charm.

Leaving behind:

Wife: Manjeet Kaur d/o Bachan Singh

Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and loved ones.

Path da Bhog: 16 July 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact:

Wife Manjeet Kaur (019 662 7762)

Sister-in-Law Baljit Kaur (016 427 7683)

| Entry: 20 June 2023 | Source: Family

