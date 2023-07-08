In Loving Memory: Balbir Kaur d/o Najah Singh (1948 – 2022), Klang

ਜੋ ਆਇਆ ਸੋ ਚਲਸੀ ਸਭੁ ਕੋਈ ਆਈ ਵਾਰੀਐ ॥
Jo aaya so chalsi sab koi aayi wariye
“Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.”
First Barsi / 1st Anniversary
BALBIR KAUR D/O NAJAH SINGH
Klang Selangor
26.1.1948 – 25.7.2022
Children / Spouses:
Amarjit Kaur
Karamjit Kaur
Premjeet Kaur
Narenjit Kaur / Rashpal Singh
Grandchildren:
Gurdevjit Singh
Jasmeen Kaur
Manvir Singh
Harroshan Singh
Chwetha Kaur
Dhiireen Raj
Raaj Veer Singh
Path da Bhog: 9.00am, 16 July 2023 (Sunday), at Gudwara Sahib Klang
(Location: click here)
Contact:
Amarjit 016 375 4838
Rashpal Singh 016 222 2406
Your absence has left a void that can never be filled, but we find solace in the cherished moments we shared together. We honor your legacy by living each day with the same grace, strength, and compassion that defined you. We love you and miss you Mummy.
| Entry: 8 July 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here