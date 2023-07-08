In Loving Memory: Balbir Kaur d/o Najah Singh (1948 – 2022), Klang

ਜੋ ਆਇਆ ਸੋ ਚਲਸੀ ਸਭੁ ਕੋਈ ਆਈ ਵਾਰੀਐ ॥

Jo aaya so chalsi sab koi aayi wariye

“Whoever has come, shall depart; all shall have their turn.”

First Barsi / 1st Anniversary

BALBIR KAUR D/O NAJAH SINGH

Klang Selangor

26.1.1948 – 25.7.2022

Children / Spouses:

Amarjit Kaur

Karamjit Kaur

Premjeet Kaur

Narenjit Kaur / Rashpal Singh

Grandchildren:

Gurdevjit Singh

Jasmeen Kaur

Manvir Singh

Harroshan Singh

Chwetha Kaur

Dhiireen Raj

Raaj Veer Singh

Path da Bhog: 9.00am, 16 July 2023 (Sunday), at Gudwara Sahib Klang

(Location: click here)

Contact:

Amarjit 016 375 4838

Rashpal Singh 016 222 2406

Your absence has left a void that can never be filled, but we find solace in the cherished moments we shared together. We honor your legacy by living each day with the same grace, strength, and compassion that defined you. We love you and miss you Mummy.

| Entry: 8 July 2023 | Source: Family

