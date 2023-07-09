Harvinder Kaur d/o Bir Singh (1958 – 2023), Kuala Lumpur

HARVINDER KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR BIR SINGH

(Village Bhai Ka Wara, Punjab)

30.6.1958 – 9.7.2023

w/o Harchand Singh Gill s/o late Sardar Gurdial Singh (Village Lehra Rohi, Punjab)

Departed peacefully on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by:

Children/Spouse:

Late Kuldeep Singh Gill

Jasmeet Kaur Gill / Ravindar Singh

Ameet Singh Gill / Jasmin Kaur

Dalbir Singh Gill

Also brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephew, uncles, aunties & cousins.

Last respects details: 10 July 2023 (Monday), from 10:00 am to 11:45 am, at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12:00 noon, 10 July 2023 (Monday)

Akhand Path commencing on Thursday, 13 July 2023 to Saturday, 15 July 2023 followed by the Path da Bhog from 9.30am to 11.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor

Contact:

Sukhdarshan Singh 017 – 333 2886

Ravindar Singh 019 – 317 2323

Ameet Singh 010 – 231 7174

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 9 July 2023 | Source: Family

