Dato Amar Singh Sandhu (1937 – 2023), Formerly Jerantut and Termerloh

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

DATO’ AMAR SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE BESHAN SINGH SANDHU

14.10.1937 – 17.7.2023

Village: Wariah, Amritsar

(Formerly Jerantut and Termerloh)

Wife: Datin Amar Kor

Daughters and spouses:

Gurmeet Kaur Sandhu / Khushvinder Singh Sidhu Sarbjeet Kaur Sandhu / Karamjit Singh Bhullar Datin Sarvinder Kaur Sandhu / Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu Manjit Kaur Sandhu / Charan Singh Randhawa Harmeet Kaur Sandhu / Ranjit Singh Sekhon Parvinder Kaur Sandhu / Hari Singh Rai

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

Last respect details: 17 July 2023 (Monday), from 3pm onwards, at No 9, Jalan Panglima Awang 35/126A, Alam Impian, Seksyen 35, 40470 Shah Alam, Selangor

Cortege leaves residence on 18 July 2023 (Tuesday) at 10am to Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur, followed by last respects from 10:30am to 12pm.

Saskaar/ cremation at 12pm, 18 July 2023 (Tuesday)

Contact Details:

Parvinder Kaur +6013 665 9693

Hari Singh Rai +6016 877 7748

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 17 July 2023 | Source: Family

