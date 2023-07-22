The Divine Within

By Harbans Singh Kandola | Opinion |

Primitive humans worshiped just about everything as religious practice, including sun, moon, fire and animals. With the progression of civilization, humans began to believe in one BEING, the God. This God was believed to be an external supernatural human-like deity that fulfilled all human desires and answered all prayers. This belief began to wane when this supernatural external God failed to answer prayers on demand and protect humans from dangers or cure disease. Long ago spiritual teachers began to ask questions as to the very existence of this external God. Today over a billion people have walked away from such mythical beliefs.

There are many verses in the text of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji (SGGS) that explain that God, the DIVINE, dwells within humanity, within every heart. Guru says ਪੁਹਪ ਮਧਿ ਜਿਉ ਬਾਸੁ ਬਸਤੁ ਹੈ ਮੁਕਰ ਮਾਹਿ ਜੈਸੇ ਛਾਈ Pushap Madh Jio Bass Basat Hai, Sooker Mahe Jese Chhae meaning as the fragrance is within the flower, and our reflection within the mirror: ਤੈਸੇ ਹੀ ਹਰਿ ਬਸੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰਿ ਘਟ ਹੀ ਖੋਜਹੁ ਭਾਈ ॥੧॥ Tese Hee Har Wase Nirantar Ghat Hee Khojo Bhae (SGGS, 684) meaning the GOD, DIVINITY dwells within every human. Do not search for GOD outside, externally, search within.

A friend on the social media asked that it is difficult to comprehend the concept of God within; what is that divinity that dwells in every heart. GURU says ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮੁ ਵਸੈ ਘਟ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਗੁਰ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਤੇ ਪਾਵਣਿਆ ॥੮॥੩੧॥੩੨॥ Nanak Naam Wase Ghat Untar (SGGS, 129) meaning it is the divine wisdom, the spiritual enlightener NAAM that dwells within. GURU says ਤਿਸੁ ਵਿਚਿ ਗਿਆਨ ਰਤਨੁ ਇਕੁ ਪਾਇਆ ॥ Tis Wich Gian Rattan Ik Paya (SGGS, 129) meaning the jewel of divine wisdom is in our consciousness. This divine consciousness is the seat of awareness of the self and the world around us. It is the consciously aware entity within that experiences bliss and inner peace. GURU says true nature of every human being is basic goodness. This is the divinity within. This treasure of divinity was within GURU NANAK, who found it within and connected with it, being divine himself. This is like a dormant seed that needs nurturing to grow into a tree.

Nature has given humans intellectual faculty that humans have used to achieve tremendous successes in the temporal world. Nature has also given humans spiritual intellect to experience peace, happiness, bliss and ecstasy in life. This comes from connecting with and becoming divine.

The connection with the divine within does not happen automatically. As I said it needs nurturing for the seed to grow as a tree. Gurbani is the spiritual guide and pathway to nurture the divinity within. For this we need effort. GURU says ਆਪਣ ਹਥੀ ਆਪਣਾ ਆਪੇ ਹੀ ਕਾਜੁ ਸਵਾਰੀਐ ॥੨੦॥ Apan Hathi Apna Ape Hee Kaj Swariai (SGGS, 474) meaning we need to do meditation, contemplation to connect and become divine of compassion, kindness, tolerance, love, humility, contentment and service. This connection does not happen as long as our focus of religious practices is outward. Realization of divine within is all about transformation of our thought process, our habits.

A word of caution here. Spirituality is an inward journey, connecting with the divine within. In the text of SGGS many metaphorical words are used to illustrate the message. Literal explanation could lead us to external focus.

When GURU says ਮੈ ਬਿਨੁ ਗੁਰ ਦੇਖੇ ਨੀਦ ਨ ਆਵੈ ॥ Mai Bin Gur Dekhe Neend Na Awai (SGGS, 94), literally interpreted as without seeing my GURU sleep does not come. This takes our focus to worship GURU as human like idol. This outward focus would mean no connection with the divinity within. The spiritual message of this line is that without divine wisdom of the Guru, there is no connection with divinity. As humans we continue suffering stress, depression, anxiety, worries and pain.

Now the big question. When GOD, DIVINE is within each one of us, ਘਟ ਘਟ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਰਵਿਆ ਸੋਈ ॥੨॥ Ghat Ghat Untar Rawia Soee (SGGS, 387) meaning God resides in every heart, then why is that divinity, goodness not reflected in our daily actions and behaviors? Spiritual philosophy of Guru Nanak is that we as humans have complete freedom to realize, connect with the divine within, or to follow the mind dominated, egoistic self-perspective of life. One has the choice of spiritual path or egoistic path. GURU says ਆਪੇ ਬੀਜਿ ਆਪੇ ਹੀ ਖਾਹੁ ॥ Ape Beej Ape Hee Khah (SGGS, 4) meaning, consciously we must face consequences of our actions here and now. This is the law of nature. Modern society has achieved tremendous successes in the temporal world but little success knowing our true nature, who we are. Unfortunately, as humans we believe we are our physical body and mind. This is the INNESS, EGO. Our life goes on with this identification. We miserably fail to realize our spiritual identity, who we are. GURU says ਮਨ ਤੂੰ ਜੋਤਿ ਸਰੂਪੁ ਹੈ ਆਪਣਾ ਮੂਲੁ ਪਛਾਣੁ ॥ Mann Tu Jot Sarup Hai Apna Mool Pachhan ( SGGS, 441) meaning spiritually you are divine, part of GOD. We know almost everything about our physical beings but little about our spiritual beings. This separation from spirituality, divine within is the cause of mental health problems, suicides, violence and hatred in the world.

Guru Nanak in conversation with ascetics was asked that as a family man the life ocean is very difficult to swim across. There are ten thousand things to do. What is the way out? How can human society find peace, happiness and joy among these challenges? GURU answered. ਜੈਸੇ ਜਲ ਮਹਿ ਕਮਲੁ ਨਿਰਾਲਮੁ ਮੁਰਗਾਈ ਨੈ ਸਾਣੇ ॥ Jaise Jal Mahe Kamal Niralam Murgee Nai Sannai (SGGS, 938). NANAK says as the lotus flower has its roots in the muddy water but manages to float above it, as the duck swims in the ocean but keeps its feather dry. ਸੁਰਤਿ ਸਬਦਿ ਭਵ ਸਾਗਰੁ ਤਰੀਐ ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮੁ ਵਖਾਣੇ ॥ Surat Shabad Bhaw Sagar Tariai Nanak Naam Wakhannai (SGGS, 938). NANAK says it is possible while living among challenges of life ocean here and now to rise above attachment to everything around us. GURU gives us the spiritual path of enlightenment. Through contemplation and meditation we can connect with and become the divine within. Guru says this awakening is the pathway to happiness, bliss and world peace.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He read Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) in five years, with complete notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion in radio and television programmes, as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have literature with the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

