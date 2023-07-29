Kamal Chora releases kirtan video in aid of Penang gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Penang-based singer Kamal Chopra has released a kirtan video in aid of the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang conservation and restoration fund.

The lawyer-turned-professional singer Kamal was the winner of the ‘Best International Artist’ title at the UK Bhangra Awards 2022, beating six other contenders from Denmark, India, Japan, Netherlands, Canada and Australia.

To donate towards the gurdwara, go to this links:

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/WGSPenang?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram: @waddagurdwarasahibpenang

Email: waddagurdwarasahibpen@gmail.com

RELATED STORY:

Kamal Chopra bags ‘Best International Artist’ at UK Bhangra Awards 2022 (Asia Samachar, 5 Feb 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here